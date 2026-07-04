Russian official warns Tehran could also disrupt shipping through Bab el-Mandeb Strait in wider regional conflict, threatening global oil flows and commercial trade

Medvedev says Strait of Hormuz gives Iran leverage comparable to ‘nuclear weapon’ Russian official warns Tehran could also disrupt shipping through Bab el-Mandeb Strait in wider regional conflict, threatening global oil flows and commercial trade

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Iran's influence over the Strait of Hormuz gives it leverage comparable to a "nuclear weapon," arguing that restricting passage through the waterway showed Tehran’s strategic reach.

Speaking to journalists after a visit to Iran, Medvedev said Tehran could disrupt shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the event of a wider regional conflict, warning that such a move could halt oil and commercial transport.

"I hope it does not come to that, but all countries seeking conflict in the region should remember this," he said.

Medvedev also criticized recent US strikes on Iran, calling them "completely unprovoked" and arguing that Tehran posed no threat to the US while negotiations between the two sides were underway.

He said the attacks undermined international law and claimed Russia had previously proposed a peaceful solution to concerns over Iran's nuclear program.

On a US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Medvedev said negotiations were preferable to conflict but warned that reaching a final agreement would be "extremely difficult," particularly on sanctions relief and funding for Iran's reconstruction.

Medvedev also said he discussed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the idea of creating a platform for countries under sanctions to coordinate efforts against what Moscow calls "illegal" restrictions.

He said the proposal, first put forward by Tehran several years ago, could take the form of an agreement or organization bringing together sanctioned states.

Medvedev held talks with Pezeshkian in Tehran on Friday on the sidelines of funeral ceremonies for slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Medvedev visited Iran as a special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey Moscow’s condolences.

Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28, an event that triggered nearly three weeks of war and sharply escalated tensions across the Middle East before a ceasefire was reached under a US-Iran memorandum brokered by regional mediators.