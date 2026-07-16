Germany’s Merz vows closer energy cooperation with Algeria Chancellor says Berlin, Algiers have agreed to strengthen economic, energy ties during President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Germany is looking to deepen its energy partnership with Algeria, focusing on a major pipeline project to transport North African hydrogen to Europe via Italy.

Merz said both nations have agreed to significantly bolster their economic and energy cooperation.

“We also discussed the topic of hydrogen. I brought up the hydrogen pipeline that is to run from Algeria across the Mediterranean through Italy to Germany,” Merz said at a news conference in Berlin alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. “These are projects of great interest to both sides. And we have agreed to vigorously advance this project together with Italy, as well as other bilateral initiatives, over the coming months.”

The chancellor emphasized that Algeria has emerged as a cornerstone of European energy security in recent years, serving as the continent's second-largest supplier of pipeline gas.

Beyond hydrogen and natural gas, Merz noted that Germany is keen to explore joint opportunities in other energy sectors, as well as the sourcing of critical rare earth elements.