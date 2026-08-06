Budapest records hottest day ever as temperatures exceed 41C Heat wave strains water supplies and reduces output at Paks nuclear plant

Budapest recorded its highest temperature on record as an intense heat wave sent temperatures across Hungary close to 42C (107.6F), according to local media reports Thursday.

The temperature in the capital reached 41.1C, surpassing the previous record of 41C (106F) set earlier this summer, TVP World reported.

Budakalasz, a town near Budapest, recorded 41.4C, just below Hungary’s national record of 42C measured in Szecseny on June 30.

The country also experienced its warmest night on record, with temperatures on Janos Hill in Budapest dropping to just 28C (82.4F).

The prolonged heat has placed growing pressure on Hungary’s water and energy systems.

Restrictions on water use remain in effect in 629 municipalities, with 13 under the highest alert level. The military has been deployed to deliver drinking water to the areas facing the most severe shortages.

Environment Minister Laszlo Gajdos urged residents to continue reducing non-essential water use to protect household supplies. Nationwide water consumption has fallen by 9% in recent days, he said.

Record-low water levels in the Danube have also disrupted electricity generation at the Paks nuclear power plant, which normally supplies around half of Hungary’s electricity.

The facility has been operating at slightly more than 10% of its capacity because of the low river level.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Thursday that the Danube had risen by nine centimeters (3.5 inches) since reaching a low on Sunday, allowing one turbine to resume operations.

He warned, however, that there was still a “strong need” for households and businesses to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption as the heat wave continued.

Extreme temperatures have affected much of central and southern Europe. Austria also set a national heat record this week, while Poland recorded an all-time high of 40.5C in Slubice on June 28.