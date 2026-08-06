Venezuela’s interim government, opposition launch face-to-face talks

The Venezuelan government and opposition representatives began face-to-face talks Thursday in Caracas, opening a new round of political dialogue.

The talks brought together delegates from the government of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and the Delegated Commission of the opposition-linked 2015 National Assembly.

The opening session was held at the Simon Bolivar Park Convention Center in the La Carlota neighborhood, according to media reports. Only photographers were allowed inside, and no public statements are expected afterward.

Previous statements indicated that the initial talks would focus on strengthening democratic institutions and coordinating assistance for those affected by two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June.

The dialogue formally began Aug. 1 with a call between National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and former opposition lawmaker Dinorah Figuera, after the two sides agreed to open negotiations.

The initiative was announced in July as part of efforts to advance Venezuela’s democratic transition.

The US welcomed the talks, describing them Thursday as an important step toward strengthening democratic institutions and restoring guarantees for political participation.

Ahead of the meeting, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello welcomed the opposition delegation, saying its members were welcome “as long as they come to contribute within the framework of the Constitution,” according to media reports.