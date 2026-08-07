Pentagon releases 5th batch of UFO files Newly released set includes 41 files sourced from multiple US government agencies

The Pentagon on Friday published another collection of documents, photos, and videos related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs.

This marks the fifth public release of such materials in recent months.

The newly released set includes 41 files sourced from multiple US government agencies, including the Pentagon, FBI, CIA, State Department, and the Executive Office of the President.

The records span more than seven decades, with the earliest dating back to 1950 and the latest from this year.

The latest disclosure follows four previous releases made after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing that government records concerning UFOs be made available to the public.

The Pentagon said it is “actively working on the next release of UAP files.”