US economy unexpectedly sheds 23,000 jobs in July Payrolls sharply miss market forecast for 85,000 increase

Unemployment rate falls to 4.1% despite weak hiring

The US economy unexpectedly lost jobs in July, while sharp downward revisions to previous months pointed to weakening labor demand, official figures showed Friday.

Nonfarm payroll employment fell by 23,000, compared with market expectations for an increase of 85,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, declined to 4.1% from 4.2% in June. The number of unemployed people stood at 6.9 million.

The labor force participation rate was little changed at 61.4%, but has fallen 0.7 percentage points since January.

Employment declined by 50,000 in local government education and by 19,000 in retail trade, while financial activities lost 14,000 jobs.

Health care added 22,000 positions, continuing its upward trend but falling short of its average monthly gain of 36,000 over the previous year.

Average hourly earnings rose by 2 cents to $37.62 and increased 3.2% year-on-year. The average workweek remained unchanged at 34.3 hours.

The BLS also revised payroll growth sharply lower for the previous two months. May’s gain was cut to 63,000 from 129,000, while June’s was reduced to 20,000 from 57,000.

The revisions showed that the economy added 103,000 fewer jobs in May and June combined than previously reported.

The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.5%-3.75% in July. The weak jobs report could strengthen the case for lower interest rates, as the Fed considers labor-market conditions alongside inflation when setting monetary policy.