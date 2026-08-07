OPINION - Settlement in West Bank between annexation policy and prospects of new Intifada Israel's policies in the West Bank increasingly reflect a broader strategy to consolidate control and advance the annexation of the occupied territory

The West Bank, located in the heart of Palestine, covers approximately 5,860 km2 and has remained under Israeli occupation since 1967. Since then, successive Israeli governments have expanded settlements through legislation, military orders, and administrative measures facilitating the confiscation of Palestinian public and private land.

Today, settlements cover approximately 42% of the West Bank, while nearly 68% of Area C is under settlement control. Area C contains about 87% of the West Bank's natural resources, 90% of its forests, and 49% of its road network. By mid-2026, the settler population, including East Jerusalem, had reached approximately 770,000, living in 180 recognized settlements and 256 outposts, including 136 agricultural and pastoral outposts controlling more than 480,000 dunams, mainly in the Jordan Valley and the eastern slopes of the West Bank. [1]

Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank

Israeli policy in the West Bank has evolved beyond conventional settlement expansion into a systematic strategy to consolidate control over the occupied territory. It is guided by two interrelated visions: the "decisive plan," aimed at reshaping the demographic and geographic reality in Israel's favor, and a security doctrine of "absolute security" adopted after Oct. 7 2023. Within this framework, Israel has deployed more than 26 military battalions in the West Bank, compared with approximately 8 in Lebanon and 5 in the Gaza Strip, reflecting objectives that extend beyond immediate security concerns. [2]

On Feb. 8, 2026, the Israeli Security Cabinet repealed restrictions on Israeli land acquisition under Palestinian Authority administration and expanded control over religious and archaeological sites, including the Ibrahimi Mosque area in Hebron. [4]

To implement this strategy, Israel transferred key planning and administrative powers in 2023 from the military's Civil Administration to civilian authorities, expanding direct control over Area C through legislation designating Palestinian land as "state land" within what it officially calls Judea and Samaria. Similar measures were later extended to Areas A and B to facilitate land confiscation. [3]

These policies were reinforced by financial and legislative measures. On Aug. 4, 2026, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich proposed allocating $37 million to develop more than 70 West Bank "heritage" sites, stating: "The heritage sites in Judea and Samaria are an integral part of the history of the Jewish people. I see paramount importance in strengthening Jewish identity and preserving the unique heritage of the people of Israel." The proposal followed the Knesset's preliminary approval in May 2026 of the "Judea and Samaria Heritage Authority" under the Israeli Ministry of Heritage. [5]

Following the Oct. 7, 2023 events, these measures culminated in the Knesset's approval on July 24, 2025 of legislation affirming "the historical right of the Jews to the Land of Israel," describing the West Bank as "an integral part of the Land of Israel" and declaring that "the establishment of a Palestinian state constitutes an existential threat to Israel". [6]

Settler groups as instruments of Israeli annexation policy

To advance its annexation policy, Israel has relied on settler groups to establish outposts, expand territorial control, and displace Palestinian communities. The principal groups are the Hilltop Youth, created following Ariel Sharon's 1998 call to seize West Bank hilltops -- "Everyone must act to seize as many hills as possible... What we control remains ours, and what we do not control remains theirs" -- and continuing to receive official support through approximately US $1.89 million in Israeli government funding; the Price Tag network, formed in 2008 to carry out retaliatory attacks against Palestinians under an extremist religious-nationalist ideology; and the Guard Teams, established after Oct. 7, 2023 under Itamar Ben-Gvir to reinforce Israeli control through armed security operations. [7]

Acting in complementary roles, these groups establish settlement outposts, seize agricultural land, intimidate Palestinian communities through attacks on people and property, and facilitate forced displacement and territorial consolidation. In 2026 alone, more than 13,330 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers were documented across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in 24 Palestinian deaths, the displacement of 26 Bedouin and pastoral communities, the establishment of 42 new settlement outposts, and the destruction or uprooting of more than 50,222 trees. These developments illustrate the coordinated use of military force, administrative measures, and settler violence to consolidate Israeli control over Palestinian territory. [8] Historically, these groups represent a continuation of the methods employed by Zionist paramilitary organizations in 1948, including the Haganah, Stern, and Irgun. Contemporary settler violence therefore reflects the continuity of the settlement logic established during that period. [9]

In response, Palestinians have increasingly resisted settler attacks, culminating in the clashes in Tell village near Nablus on July 24, 2026, which left four Palestinians and two Israeli settlers dead. The incident prompted Israeli threats to expand military operations, beginning with the Qalandia refugee camp near Jerusalem on Aug. 4, 2026. These developments have heightened tensions and renewed concerns over a third Palestinian Intifada, while calls for local protection groups in cities such as Ramallah and Nablus, together with the Palestinian Authority's worsening financial crisis, have further undermined stability and its capacity to meet basic public needs. [10]

Conclusion

Israel's policies in the West Bank increasingly reflect a broader strategy to consolidate control and advance the annexation of the occupied territory. Following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli government adopted measures widely viewed as facilitating this objective, while references to the concept of "Greater Israel" have re-emerged in political and ideological discourse. Since 1948, Israeli policies have been widely criticized for prioritizing territorial expansion over compliance with international law, deepening Palestinian concerns over displacement, dispossession, and the continued denial of their right to an independent state.

[1] https://www.cwrc.ps/page-4747-ar.html

[2] https://www.aljazeera.net/news/2026/7/28/%D8%AE%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D8%B9%D8%B3%D9%83%D8%B1%D9%8A-26-%D9%83%D8%AA%D9%8A%D8%A8%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D9%81%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D9%83%D8%B4%D9%81-%D8%AE%D8%B7%D8%A9

[3]https://www.arab48.com/%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA/%D8%AF%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B1/2026/07/29/%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%BA%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D8%B3%D9%85%D9%88%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%AA%D8%B4-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D9%81%D8%A9-%D8%AE%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%B9-%D8%B3%D9%86%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AA

[4] https://www.aljazeera.net/encyclopedia/2026/2/15/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89

[5] https://palinfo.com/news/2026/08/04/1114839/

[6] https://www.aljazeera.net/encyclopedia/2025/7/28/%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B9-%D8%B6%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D9%81%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%BA%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A9

[7] https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/4/who-is-behind-settler-violence-in-the-occupied-west-bank

[8] https://www.cwrc.ps/page-4747-ar.html, https://www.wafa.ps/news/2026/8/3/%D9%85%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1-2256-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%A1%D9%8B-%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A7-%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%B4-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%AA%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AE%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%AA%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B2-151527

[9]https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/5287632-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%8A-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D9%84%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9

[10] https://arabic.euronews.com/2026/08/03/west-bank-arrest-military-operation-katz-settlers-nablus-arrest

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