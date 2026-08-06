Carney sidesteps Trump’s ‘nasty’ remark, says Canada focused on negotiations, economy Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canadian negotiators holding ‘ongoing, detailed discussions’ in Washington as trade talks continue

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday declined to respond directly after US President Donald Trump described Canada as “nasty,” instead stressing that Ottawa remained focused on trade negotiations, economic investment and protecting Canadian workers.

Asked whether Trump’s remark signaled worsening negotiations and whether it was time for him to travel to the White House for talks, Carney said communication with the US president remained open while negotiators continued discussions in Washington.

“Well, it’s easy for me to speak with Mr. Trump, if necessary. Last week, for example, we had a conversation, and we will surely have other conversations when it’s necessary,” Carney told a news conference in Quebec after touring a local aluminum facility.

He said Canada’s negotiating team, led by Dominic LeBlanc and chief negotiator Kirsten Hillman Charette, alongside the Canadian ambassador, was engaged in talks with US officials.

“They are having ongoing, detailed discussions, overall discussions with their American counterparts,” he said, adding: “This is a tough negotiation.”

Rather than addressing Trump’s characterization directly, Carney emphasized Canada’s broader economic strategy.

“We are looking at all our options, and one of our options is to invest in sustainability, and to create other opportunities for exports, and we’ve just signed over 20 agreements throughout the world,” he said.

“Everyone around the world wants to trade with Canada, and this is the context within which we’re having these negotiations,” Carney added.

Noting that his government’s priority remained supporting Canadian workers and businesses regardless of political rhetoric, Carney also highlighted the country’s economic performance.

He said Canada was “creating jobs at twice the rate of the United States” while attracting foreign direct investment at “twice the rate of our nearest G7 competitor.”

Addressing US tariffs on aluminum, Carney said Canadian exports had continued to grow despite the measures.

“So today I’m talking about aluminum. When the US will impose their tariffs on aluminum, well, we’ve seen exports rise actually,” he said.

Carney said Canada was seeking a broader agreement covering aluminum, steel and automobiles rather than a narrow sector-specific deal.

“We’re in a negotiation, so there are many options in terms of how a deal could be structured,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Trump took aim at Canada and called its government “nasty.”

“Canada’s nasty,” he said, adding: “I love the people, but they’re nasty.”

Last month, Washington also announced additional tariffs of 50% on certain Canadian goods, covering products ranging from wine and hockey sticks to cement, according to the White House.