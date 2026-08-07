New facility is designed to support one million GPUs in parallel and operate largely on renewable energy

China opens world's largest AI computing industrial park in Inner Mongolia New facility is designed to support one million GPUs in parallel and operate largely on renewable energy

China has officially launched what its developer says is the world's largest artificial intelligence computing industrial park in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, according to a state-run media report.

The Envision Galaxy Campus, located in Ulanqab, began operations on Thursday and is described by green technology company Envision Group as the world's largest single AI data center by token output capacity, Global Times reported.

The campus is also China's largest AI computing industrial park, with a planned capacity of 2 gigawatts.

Covering 120,000 square meters, the facility is designed to support the computing power of up to one million graphics processing units (GPUs) operating in parallel.

More than 80% of its electricity comes directly from renewable energy sources, according to the company.

The project is the flagship development under Envision's "Mission Gobi" initiative, which aims to build 5 gigawatts of green AI computing capacity in desert and arid regions worldwide by 2030 through the combination of large-scale data centers with renewable energy and energy storage.