Nuh Yilmaz says 'violence and terrorism have no place in Syria' after blast kills 2, injures 13

Türkiye's envoy condemns deadly Damascus bombing, reaffirms support for Syria Nuh Yilmaz says 'violence and terrorism have no place in Syria' after blast kills 2, injures 13

Türkiye's ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, on Thursday strongly condemned a deadly bombing in Damascus' Jaramana district and reaffirmed Ankara's support for efforts to achieve lasting stability and security in the country.

"Violence and terrorism have no place in Syria," he wrote on US social media company X, adding that Türkiye would continue to stand in solidarity with the "friendly and brotherly Syrian people."

Türkiye will continue supporting efforts to establish lasting stability and security in Syria, Yilmaz noted.

At least two people were killed and 13 others injured in the powerful explosion in the Syrian capital, according to authorities.