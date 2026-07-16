Germany to join French nuclear deterrence exercise for first time: Report Chancellor Merz, President Macron expected to expand nuclear cooperation, with German troops joining French exercises this autumn

German troops are set to take part in a French nuclear deterrence exercise for the first time this autumn, as Berlin and Paris deepen military cooperation, media reported Thursday.

The development comes ahead of a Franco-German summit on Friday, where Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce further steps to strengthen joint nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Diplomatic sources told German outlets that the two leaders will detail the expanded cooperation following their meeting.

Germany’s air force has already taken concrete steps toward closer cooperation. A spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency DPA that two French Rafale fighter jets — aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons — and two German Eurofighters recently conducted midair refueling drills.

On Friday, German and French personnel are scheduled to carry out joint maintenance on each other’s aircraft at Noervenich air base near Cologne, an exercise designed to boost interoperability and operational readiness.

The activity coincides with a meeting of the Franco-German Defense and Security Council at the base, led by Merz and Macron and attended by their foreign and defense ministers. Foreign and security policy issues — including nuclear deterrence and strengthening European military capabilities— are expected to top the agenda.

Later Friday, the two leaders will travel to Bruhl for a broader joint Cabinet meeting at Augustusburg Palace.