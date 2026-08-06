UNIFIL warns situation remains fragile, stresses dialogue, coordination and commitment to UN resolution are essential to restoring stability

Israel fired 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon Wednesday, highest since June 21: UN peacekeepers UNIFIL warns situation remains fragile, stresses dialogue, coordination and commitment to UN resolution are essential to restoring stability

The Israeli army fired 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded since June 21, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Thursday.

“While violence remains significantly lower than in previous months, the overall situation remains fragile,” UNIFIL said on the US social media company X.

“Peacekeepers continue monitoring and reporting developments to the Security Council, maintaining their operational tempo, and engaging with the parties to help reduce tensions,” it added.

UNIFIL said commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, along with dialogue and coordination, remains essential to de-escalation and the restoration of stability in southern Lebanon.

The statement came amid US-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel that continued through Thursday to discuss mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement.

Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon since March 2. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that UNIFIL has observed the "sharpest escalation" in military activity since the announcement of the trilateral framework in late June.

"UNIFIL did not detect any projectile launches by Hezbollah during the same period," said Haq.

He said the escalation continued Thursday, and UNIFIL recorded 120 projectiles fired by Israel, "already exceeding yesterday's full-day figure, and marking the highest number observed in a single day since the 21st of July."

The UN has liaison mechanisms involving the military forces of Lebanon and Israel, said Haq. "We're coordinating with them to see what can be done to calm the situation down.”

He stressed that there must be no violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.