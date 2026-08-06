Turkish intelligence chief, Syrian foreign minister meet in Ankara Talks focus on SDF integration, counterterrorism, bilateral cooperation and regional developments, Turkish security sources say

Türkiye's intelligence chief met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments and security cooperation, according to Turkish security sources.

The meeting, hosted by National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, focused on Türkiye-Syria relations, areas of bilateral cooperation, relations with neighboring countries, regional stability, recent developments in Lebanon and Syria-Lebanon ties, the sources said.

The two sides also discussed the potential implications for Syria by Türkiye's proposed Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion.



SDF integration, counterterrorism

Kalin and Shaibani reviewed progress in the integration process of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ways to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

They emphasized that constructive steps are being taken to ensure the successful completion of the SDF integration process in Syria.

The meeting also underscored that the Syrian government continues to effectively combat the Daesh terrorist group as part of efforts to ensure stability in the country.

The two sides further discussed the political and economic repercussions of the US-Israel-Iran war on the region, as well as the latest developments regarding sanctions on Syria and investment in the country.

The meeting also highlighted Syria's efforts to remain outside the recent conflicts and wars in the region.