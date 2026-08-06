Elbridge Colby views trip as essential to stabilizing US-China ties strained by tariffs, export controls and growing military tensions

China yet to invite Pentagon policy chief to Beijing: Report Elbridge Colby views trip as essential to stabilizing US-China ties strained by tariffs, export controls and growing military tensions

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a longtime China hawk, has sought an official visit to Beijing, but Chinese authorities have yet to extend an invitation, Politico reported Thursday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said Colby had spent months urging Defense Department officials to raise his request with their Chinese counterparts.

He reportedly views the trip as essential to stabilizing US-China relations, which have deteriorated amid tariffs, export controls and growing military tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The effort marks a notable shift for Colby, who helped shape the first Trump administration’s strategy identifying China as the US’ primary strategic rival.

“His number one goal right now is to speak at China’s National Defense University, and he has everyone push it in meetings,” one person familiar with the matter said. “He’s obsessed.”

Colby’s unsuccessful outreach reflects broader strains in bilateral relations, complicated by mixed signals from the Trump administration, the report said.

While President Donald Trump has called Chinese President Xi Jinping “a friend,” he has also accused him of interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

Chinese officials are reportedly unhappy with the Trump administration’s approval of an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan in December.

Randy Schriver, a former assistant defense secretary, said Chinese officials told him last month that “a previous decision on Taiwan arms sales” had delayed plans for Colby’s visit.

Beijing, however, is still working to arrange visits by both Colby and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he said.