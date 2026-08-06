Negotiations covered military, political, legal and border issues, as well as prisoner issue, official tells Anadolu

Lebanon, Israel conclude 7th round of talks in Rome: Lebanese official Negotiations covered military, political, legal and border issues, as well as prisoner issue, official tells Anadolu

The third and final day of the seventh round of US-brokered direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel concluded in Rome on Thursday, a senior Lebanese official told Anadolu.

The official said the talks began about an hour late for what he described as “US-related reasons.” They were conducted through three parallel meetings covering military, political, legal and border issues, as well as the issue of prisoners.

The military meeting focused on technical matters, including consultations on military terminology and wording, the official said.

Discussions on prisoners proceeded along two tracks: international law governing prisoners and the exchange of prisoner lists, according to the official.

He said the issue remained difficult for Lebanon because it did not have lists of prisoners. However, he described the discussions as positive and said efforts were underway to involve the International Committee of the Red Cross in the process.

The official said it also saw an initial exchange of prisoner lists, with Beirut insisting that the first group of prisoners be released as soon as possible.

On the political track, discussions centered on two main issues: proposed “model areas” for Israel’s phased withdrawal and Lebanon’s demand for the renewal and full implementation of the ceasefire.

Talks on the model areas had entered a serious phase, with the Israeli delegation requesting details about the proposed locations to assess surrounding conditions, including geographical factors, the official said.

No breakthrough had been achieved on the issue, he added, noting that the Lebanese delegation had proposed several locations, including the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the southern Nabatieh province.

Negotiations also examined the possibility of reaching a new security agreement to regulate the situation along the border, with discussions focusing on whether its legal reference should be the UN or Washington, said the official.

The official also said the latest Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon was not discussed directly during the Rome negotiations but was addressed through a mechanism established on Oct. 27.

Sept. 1 was proposed as a preliminary date for the next round of negotiations, while the US will continue consultations with both parties before a final date is set, according to the official.

He added that Beirut received a US commitment to provide answers on Israel’s recent alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The seventh round began Tuesday and concluded Thursday. It was the second round hosted by Rome after five previous rounds were held in Washington as part of the US-sponsored negotiating process.

The talks took place amid continued Israeli attacks, including intensive drone and warplane flights over Beirut and Tyre, mock air raids and strikes in southern Lebanon. Earlier Thursday, eight people were injured in a broad Israeli escalation in the Tyre district.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 that provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with the implementation of a pilot model in designated areas.

The framework also calls for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon since March 2. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.​​​​​​​