US singer Kelis, British DJ and producer James Hype, and acclaimed bands Saint Etienne and Sleaford Mods among performers

MIX Festival to mark 10th edition with diverse lineup US singer Kelis, British DJ and producer James Hype, and acclaimed bands Saint Etienne and Sleaford Mods among performers

MIX Festival will celebrate its 10th edition at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) on Nov. 6.

According to a statement by Zorlu PSM, the festival will feature local and international artists from the R&B, electronic, indie, dance and alternative music scenes.

US singer Kelis, British DJ and producer James Hype, British bands Saint Etienne and Sleaford Mods, Derya Yildirim and Grup Simsek, Islandman, Donna Mobile by Elif Caglar, Dov’e Liana, Dumbo Gets Mad, Egosex, Ari Alpert, Cihangir Eryildiz and Koffein Club Radio will perform at the festival.

The festival will also feature audiovisual performances and experimental stage projects.

New media artist Berdin Demir will present a digital art performance, while Touchy Toy Collective’s “Concrete Casings” project will also feature.