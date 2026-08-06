Army claims killing 12 militants in southwest Pakistan

Pakistan army Thursday said it has neutralized 12 militants in two separate security operations in southwestern Balochistan province over the past 24 hours.

In the first operation, six "terrorists" were killed in the remote Washuk district on Wednesday, while six militants were killed in the Mastung district in an intelligence-based operation on Thursday, a statement from the military's media wing said.

All the slain militants belonged to "Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan," a term Islamabad uses to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army.

The separatist group, which has long been involved in attacks on security forces across the province, has been declared a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the US, China and several other countries.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of "foreign-sponsored and -supported terrorism from the country," the statement concluded.

Pakistan accuses neighboring Afghanistan and India of supporting several militant groups operating in the South Asian country. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the accusation.