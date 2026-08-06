Panel votes 8-7 on contempt resolution after Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right during last week's hearing on COVID-19 pandemic

US Senate Homeland Security Committee votes to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress Panel votes 8-7 on contempt resolution after Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right during last week's hearing on COVID-19 pandemic

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted Thursday to approve a resolution holding former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress.

The panel voted 8-7 after Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during last week's contentious hearing, declining to answer questions from lawmakers about the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel’s chair, Republican Sen. Rand Paul said that Fauci should be held in contempt, accusing him of refusing to answer questions about his actions and decision-making during the pandemic.

“Holding a witness in contempt is a serious thing, and it should be rare. But the contempt power exists for precisely this circumstance. Oversight is not a courtesy. This committee extends or a favor a former official grants us. It is a constitutional obligation,” said Paul.

Top Democrats criticized the Republican-led effort, with the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters, arguing that subpoenaing Fauci and pursuing a contempt citation would do nothing to improve public health.

Peters said Paul should not forward the contempt resolution directly to the Justice Department.

The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution protects individuals from being compelled to testify in ways that could incriminate themselves during investigations or legal proceedings.

Lawmakers remain divided along party lines about whether Fauci can invoke the protections after receiving a broad pardon from former President Joe Biden, which covers any federal offenses he may have committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 19, 2025.