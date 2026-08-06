Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments in phone call Leaders reviewed 'sustained progress in India-Israel special strategic partnership,' says New Delhi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East during a call, according to a statement Thursday.



Modi’s office said he received a call from Netanyahu and the two exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East.

New Delhi also said the leaders “reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel special strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.”



“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” it said.



The talks between the two leaders came amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the US and Iran.



Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement on June 18 and launched negotiations toward a final deal before the talks stalled because of disagreements on guarantees for security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Tensions escalated again last month as the US carried out strikes inside Iran. Tehran responded by targeting US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, particularly Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.