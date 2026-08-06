President instructs authorities to mobilize all administrative resources to protect vulnerable people as temperatures approach 40C

South Korea's Lee orders full government response as record heat wave claims 21 lives President instructs authorities to mobilize all administrative resources to protect vulnerable people as temperatures approach 40C

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered the government to mobilize all available resources to minimize damage from a record-breaking heat wave that has swept across the country, according to Yonhap news agency.

Speaking at a meeting with relevant ministers and local government leaders, Lee said authorities must activate a comprehensive response system to protect lives and limit the impact of prolonged extreme temperatures and worsening drought conditions.

"The heat wave is highly likely to continue for some time, so the government must with exceptional resolve activate a comprehensive response system until the heat wave eases," Lee said.

Health authorities said 21 people had died from heat-related illnesses and thousands had sought hospital treatment as of Wednesday.

The order comes as temperatures have climbed to nearly 40C (104F) in many parts of the country. The southeastern city of Yangsan recorded a high of 42.5C on Sunday, marking the highest temperature reported during the current heat wave.

Lee instructed officials to strengthen protection for elderly people living alone and residents of vulnerable communities, ensure mandatory breaks for outdoor workers during peak heat hours, and take steps to prevent losses to livestock and crops.

He also called for preemptive measures to secure adequate water supplies as drought conditions intensify in South Korea's southern regions.