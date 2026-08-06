Kyiv received nearly $200B in external budget support, says central bank chief Ukraine relies on foreign financing as wartime spending pressures continue

Ukraine has received nearly $200 billion in direct budget financing from international partners since February 2022, National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said Thursday.

In a statement on US social media company Facebook, Pyshnyi described the amount as “colossal.”

“Ukraine has received about $200 billion in direct budget financing from international partners [since 2022]. A colossal sum,” he said.

Ukraine has run large budget deficits for several years as government spending has been heavily affected by the ongoing conflict and wartime needs.

Kyiv has increasingly relied on financial assistance from Western partners to support public spending and maintain economic stability.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly sought additional external financing as domestic resources have come under pressure.

Ukraine’s government and its international partners have continued negotiating financial assistance, including loans, grants and other forms of budget support, as Kyiv faces substantial fiscal needs.