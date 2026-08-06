Environment Agency says persistent pollutants, including heavy metals left behind by historic mining, can take decades to break down, in some cases continuing to accumulate

Only 14.3% of England's surface waters meet ecological standards, new data shows Environment Agency says persistent pollutants, including heavy metals left behind by historic mining, can take decades to break down, in some cases continuing to accumulate

Only 14.3% of England's surface water bodies meet the required "Good ecological status" under retained EU water quality regulations, according to newly published classifications Thursday from the Environment Agency.

The assessment, published under the Water Environment (Water Framework Directive) Regulations, covers 4,658 surface water bodies and is based on a broader range of monitoring information than the previous assessment in 2019.

The figure is down from 16.3% in 2019. The Environment Agency, however, said the two assessments are not directly comparable because of updated analytical methods and more targeted monitoring in areas where problems were suspected.

Each water body is assessed against a range of ecological indicators, including fish, invertebrates, aquatic plants, oxygen levels, temperature and chemical status, under the regulations.

The classification system uses a "one-out, all-out" approach, meaning a single failing element can result in the entire water body failing to achieve "Good ecological status."

Every river and lake assessed failed to achieve good chemical status. The Environment Agency said persistent pollutants, including heavy metals left behind by historic mining, can take decades to break down and, in some cases, continue to accumulate.

"The latest Water Environment (WFD) Classification help us understand where water bodies are improving and where further action is needed. The results show that too many water bodies are still not achieving the standards we want to see," Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell said in a statement.

"We share the public's ambition for faster progress which is why we are transforming our enforcement work with better data, stronger powers and our largest ever enforcement workforce.”

He added, "We now know more about the water environment than ever before, and the updated classifications are an important part of this picture. We are using all our evidence to direct sustained improvement action from water companies, farmers, businesses and councils."

The Environment Agency said the updated classifications provide a more detailed picture of the condition of England's rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters, using a wider evidence base than previous assessments.