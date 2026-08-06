Stella Gollovena, 47, faces four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, police say

Woman charged after four men injured in central London stabbings Stella Gollovena, 47, faces four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, police say

A woman has been charged after four men were injured in a stabbing in central London's Covent Garden, the Metropolitan police said on Thursday.

Stella Gollovena, 47, has been charged with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.

The charges follow an incident on Wednesday in Endell Street, in the Covent Garden district of central London.

Officers found four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 56, with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the men's injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing, and all four have since been discharged from hospital.

The stabbing is believed to have been related to mental health issues, with a pair of scissors found at the scene.