Canberra says it will become 1st nation outside the US to operate AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile

Australia to buy next-generation US air-to-air missile in $736M deal Canberra says it will become 1st nation outside the US to operate AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile

Australia will invest almost 736 million Australian dollars ($475 million) to acquire the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), becoming the first country outside the United States to operate the next-generation air-to-air weapon, the government said Thursday.

Defense Minister Richard Marles announced the acquisition during Exercise Pitch Black in Darwin, Australia's premier international air combat exercise, according to a government statement.

"This announcement is the latest milestone in the delivery of long-range, high-tech capabilities for our defense force," Marles said, adding that the investment would enable the Australian Defence Force to strike at greater range, deter potential adversaries and better protect Australia's national interests.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the missile will be procured through the US government’s Foreign Military Sales program and initially integrated into the Royal Australian Air Force’s F/A-18F Super Hornet before being deployed on F-35A Lightning II and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

The Australian government said the acquisition would strengthen the country's layered air and missile defense architecture, boost long-range strike capability and improve interoperability with US forces. ​​​​​​​