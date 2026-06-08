'It looks like now that Armenia's people, although under heavy Russian pressure, still chose to have a European future,' Kaja Kallas says on Sunday's parliamentary elections

EU trying to help Armenia tackle future reforms: Foreign policy chief 'It looks like now that Armenia's people, although under heavy Russian pressure, still chose to have a European future,' Kaja Kallas says on Sunday's parliamentary elections

Following Armenia’s Sunday elections, the EU stressed that it is working "as much as possible" to help the country tackle future reforms, said the EU foreign policy chief.

Hailing the election results, which favored Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kaja Kallas said Monday that even under "heavy Russian pressure," Armenians "still chose to have a European future."

This is a “good thing … of course," she told reporters in Nicosia, the Greek Cypriot Administration, adding that the elections had a good turnout and votes are still being counted.

"We are trying to help them as much as possible on their future reforms," she added.

Kallas is in the Greek Cypriot Administration to attend a meeting of defense ministers of EU member states.

Discussions will address current and emerging security challenges, with a particular focus on strengthening defense readiness and enhancing coordinated EU responses in an evolving security environment.

Pashinyan early Monday declared victory in the elections as vote counting continued across the country.

With ballots counted from 110 of the country's 2,005 polling stations, his Civil Contract party secured 57.14% of the vote, according to the state news agency Armenpress, citing the Central Election Commission.

The Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, was in second place with 21.4%, followed by former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance with 8.2%.

Pashinyan said his government would continue its policy of rapprochement with Europe while maintaining ties with Russia.

"We will also continue our membership in the Eurasian Economic Union,” he said, referring to a Russian-led bloc. “We will continue to develop our relations with Russia.”

A total of 18 candidate lists competed for seats in the 100-plus-seat parliament.

Pre-election polls had projected Civil Contract to finish ahead of its rivals, though questions remain over whether Pashinyan will secure a parliamentary majority large enough to govern alone and push through possible constitutional amendments needed to finalize a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.