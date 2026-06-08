'Armenia can count on us,' European Commission chief says

EU says Armenia draws 'ever closer to Europe' after Pashinyan's electoral victory 'Armenia can count on us,' European Commission chief says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday welcomed the outcome of Armenia's parliamentary elections, saying the country is moving ever closer to the bloc.

"We deeply value our partnership with a democratic Armenia that is drawing ever closer to Europe. Armenia can count on us," von der Leyen said through US social media company X.

She congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he declared victory in parliamentary elections early Monday as vote counting continued across the country.

"The spirit of the Velvet Revolution you led in 2018 is alive and well," von der Leyen said.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party will hold a majority with 49.81% of the vote secured, according to preliminary results released by the Central Electoral Commission after ballots from all 2,005 polling stations were counted, state news agency Armenpress reported.