Proposed legislation would require holders of temporary protection status applying for humanitarian assistance to be employed, self-employed, or registered with labor office

Czech lawmakers back stricter eligibility rules for Ukrainian refugees Proposed legislation would require holders of temporary protection status applying for humanitarian assistance to be employed, self-employed, or registered with labor office

The Czech Republic's lower house on Thursday approved in the first reading a government bill that would tighten eligibility requirements for Ukrainian refugees receiving humanitarian benefits.

The proposed legislation would require holders of temporary protection status applying for humanitarian assistance to be employed, self-employed, or registered with the labor office, Radio Prague International reported.

It would also require beneficiaries to remain in the Czech Republic for at least 16 days during the month for which the benefit is claimed.

The new conditions would not apply to children, students, or senior citizens.

The bill was approved in the first reading by the Chamber of Deputies and will now move to the next stage of the legislative process, where lawmakers can propose amendments before a final vote.

The move came as several European countries have tightened access to benefits for Ukrainian refugees under the EU's temporary protection scheme.

Poland has made employment a condition for accessing key family benefits, while Germany has reduced support for newly arrived refugees and strengthened job-seeking requirements.

The Netherlands requires employed refugees to contribute to accommodation costs, and several member states, including Slovakia, Hungary, and Ireland, have scaled back housing or financial assistance.