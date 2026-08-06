Measure permits sales of Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline until July 2027 to help prevent fuel shortages

Russia temporarily allows lower-standard gasoline sales to boost domestic fuel supply Measure permits sales of Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline until July 2027 to help prevent fuel shortages

The Russian government has temporarily authorized the production, import and sale of lower-environmental-standard gasoline to increase domestic fuel supplies, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The measure allows Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline to be produced, imported and sold in Russia until July 1, 2027.

The resolution was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Aug. 5 and published on Russia's Official Legal Information Portal. It has entered into force.

The Energy Ministry said the measure is temporary and is intended to ensure stable fuel supplies and prevent possible shortages.



The ministry said the decision does not represent a change in Russia's long-term environmental policy on motor fuels.

Fuel stations will be required to clearly display the environmental classification of the gasoline they sell.

Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 gasoline can contain higher levels of sulfur and certain other pollutants than Euro-5 fuel, which has been the main standard in Russia.

The decision comes as Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have forced several facilities to suspend operations or undergo repairs, putting pressure on fuel production and distribution in some regions.

Russian authorities have also introduced restrictions on fuel sales in parts of the country.

The Russian government previously banned exports of gasoline and diesel fuel as part of efforts to protect domestic supplies and stabilize the market.