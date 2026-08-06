5 qualifying fixtures played across Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in 3rd qualifying round of UEFA tournaments

ROUNDUP - Day 2 of UEFA qualifiers’ first leg concludes 5 qualifying fixtures played across Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in 3rd qualifying round of UEFA tournaments

Day two of the first leg of qualifiers for UEFA tournaments concluded Wednesday with five games played.

Here are the results for day two of the third qualifying round:

UEFA Champions League

Danish AGF Aarhus defeated Azerbaijan’s Sabah 2-1 playing at home.

Türkiye’s Fenerbahce won 2-0 against Austrian Sturm Graz in a home game.

UEFA Europa League

Dutch Ferencvaros clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Poland's Gornik Zabrze playing at home.

UEFA Conference League

The Greek Cypriot Administration’s Apollon Limassol edged out Norway’s Brann 1-0 playing away.

Greece’s Panathinaikos tied with Bulgarian CSKA 1948 Sofia 1-1 in a home game.