ROUNDUP - Day 2 of UEFA qualifiers’ first leg concludes

Efe Ozkan
06 August 2026•Update: 06 August 2026
Day two of the first leg of qualifiers for UEFA tournaments concluded Wednesday with five games played.
Here are the results for day two of the third qualifying round:
Danish AGF Aarhus defeated Azerbaijan’s Sabah 2-1 playing at home.
Türkiye’s Fenerbahce won 2-0 against Austrian Sturm Graz in a home game.
Dutch Ferencvaros clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Poland's Gornik Zabrze playing at home.
The Greek Cypriot Administration’s Apollon Limassol edged out Norway’s Brann 1-0 playing away.
Greece’s Panathinaikos tied with Bulgarian CSKA 1948 Sofia 1-1 in a home game.