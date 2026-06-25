EXPLAINER – Heat wave-related incidents claim over 270 lives across Europe — but why? Spain records 212 deaths attributable to temperatures between June 21-24

Spain records 212 deaths attributable to temperatures between June 21-24

French sources report nearly 60 deaths, including 43 by drowning and 15 linked to heat

Germany reports 6 deaths from drowning

As high temperatures continue to grip much of Europe, the ongoing heat wave has been linked to more than 270 deaths across several countries in recent days.

The severe heat wave that has settled across the continent has caused temperatures to rise to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher, setting new heat records in most of Europe every day.

The mercury, of course, did not just reach 40C but also affected public life by disrupting travel, rail services, work, schools, and most importantly, people.

Amid various government and institutional warnings on how to cope with such extreme weather, the human cost has unfortunately become unavoidable.

Official and unofficial sources across Spain, France, and Germany have reported around 276 deaths linked both to high temperatures and indirect causes, such as drownings during attempts to cool off.

Spain

Spain has emerged as the most striking case for now, with 212 deaths attributable to high temperatures recorded between June 21 and 24.

The country’s public mortality surveillance system, MoMo data, showed a steady daily increase in fatalities starting from Sunday, when the heat wave actually started in Spain.

MoMo recorded 13 deaths on Sunday, 38 on Monday, 66 on Tuesday, and 95 on Wednesday.

France

France is also among the countries where rising temperatures have left several people dead.

Although there is currently no official total figure like Spain, announcements from authorities and local media sources indicate around 58 deaths, both directly and indirectly attributed to the heat.

Since June 18, France has seen at least 43 people die by drowning, as they likely attempted to cool off due to the exhausting temperatures, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

On heat-related deaths, BFMTV reported separate cases across the country totaling around 15.

The first tragic news came from the southeastern department of Vaucluse, where two children were found dead locked inside a car parked in direct sunlight on Monday.

Later on Wednesday evening, the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais announced that three deaths were recorded at home, “for which the heat wave may have had an impact.”

The three people were an elderly man carrying out outdoor work and two people at home who reportedly had underlying health conditions.

The French broadcaster also learned on Thursday from police sources that a 69-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency in the street in Angers, in the Maine-et-Loire department, due to high temperatures.

In the country's Moselle department, a 91-year-old woman also died at her home, again reportedly linked to the heat.

Later in the day, Jean-Francois Cibien, vice president of Samu-Urgences de France, told BFMTV that a patient died in a hospital room due to the heat, without giving further details and specific location.

In the Val-d’Oise department, another 3-year-old child was found dead inside a car amid high temperatures.

Authorities also announced that around five to six people were found dead in their homes in the Rennes region.

Germany

In Germany, no direct heat-related deaths have been reported so far, although temperatures have already exceeded 30C (86F) and are reaching up to 40C.

However, similar to France, the country has seen several drowning incidents.

On Monday, German daily Die Zeit reported that six people drowned in fatal swimming accidents over the weekend, indicating the number could still rise.

How do high temperatures lead to deaths?

Aside from drowning incidents, deaths caused by heat itself can still be hard to understand for many.

However, heat is considered a significant environmental health hazard.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report in April, heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths.

It can worsen underlying illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health conditions, and asthma, while increasing the risk of accidents and transmission of some infectious diseases.

Extreme heat can overwhelm the body’s natural ability to regulate temperature, as environmental conditions such as high temperatures, humidity, low wind, and prolonged exposure reduce the body’s ability to lose heat, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke and death.

The effort the body makes to cool itself can strain the heart and kidneys, and extreme heat can worsen chronic illnesses such as heart, respiratory, mental health, and diabetes conditions, as well as cause acute kidney injury.

The WHO also warned that heat can further disrupt and compromise essential health services.

It singled out vulnerable groups such as people who are constantly exposed to heat, outdoor and manual workers, athletes, and emergency personnel, as well as low-income populations living in substandard housing.

While Europe is warming much faster than the global average rate, the WHO cited 2000–2019 studies showing 489,000 heat-related deaths annually, with 36% in Europe.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently pointed to the current issue, noting that temperatures in the continent are rising at around twice the global rate and that the severity of extreme heat will increase in the future.

"Leaders must prioritise investment in climate-resilient health systems, while also accelerating #ClimateAction and mitigating the drivers of the climate crisis," he wrote on the US social media company X. “We cannot afford further delay.”