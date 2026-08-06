'I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people,' says US president

Trump says he prefers deal with Iran but warns military action remains an option 'I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would rather reach a deal with Iran than resort to military action, while warning that the use of force remains an option if diplomacy fails.

"I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people," Trump said at an event in Las Vegas.

Trump said his administration had been prepared to launch the “biggest attack since World War II," but paused those plans after Iranian officials requested talks.

"They called me and they said, 'Please don't do it. Let's talk,'" he said. "They say, 'We never said that.' You know what? The fake news knows they did say that, but we are talking. Let's see what happens, but they respect us."

He maintained that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.