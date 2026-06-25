Proposal is not legally binding, must be debated in Romanian Senate according to law

Romanian parliament tacitly adopts bill for unification with Moldova Proposal is not legally binding, must be debated in Romanian Senate according to law

The Romanian parliament has tacitly adopted a legislative proposal aimed at unifying Romania and Moldova after the deadline for debate and final vote expired, according to local media reports.

The initiative was formally acknowledged during a plenary session of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, or lower house of parliament, by session chair Natalia Intotero, who announced that the draft was considered adopted due to a lack of debate within the required timeframe, broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported on Wednesday.

"The legislative proposal regarding the unification of Romania with the Republic of Moldova … the deadline for debate and final vote having been exceeded, the legislative proposal is considered adopted," Intotero said in parliament.

The draft reportedly reaffirms parliamentary positions related to Romania's historical and political ties with Moldova and references broader geopolitical and historical arguments presented by its initiators.

The tacit adoption process occurs under parliamentary procedure when a chamber does not vote on a draft within the constitutionally set deadline, allowing it to pass automatically to the next stage of the legislative process.

The proposal, which is not legally binding, must be debated in the Romanian Senate according to Romanian law.