Belgium records deadliest heatwave since 2000 with 1,747 excess deaths Health institute Sciensano reports 47.8% excess mortality during June heatwave, highest since records began

Belgium recorded 1,747 more deaths than expected during the heatwave that lasted from June 18 to July 1, making it the country's deadliest heatwave since excess mortality tracking began in 2000, according to Belgium's health institute Sciensano.

Excess mortality during the period reached 47.8%, Sciensano said.

Wallonia recorded the highest excess mortality at 76%, followed by Brussels at 60.9%, and Flanders at 31.4%.

The institute said it remains unclear why excess mortality was higher in Wallonia.

The deadliest day of the heatwave was June 27, when excess mortality reached 146.5%, representing 641 additional deaths.

Sciensano said the heatwave also had a significant impact on people under the age of 65, with excess mortality in that age group reaching 61.3%, or 280 more deaths than expected.

"This shows that the effects of heat can affect everyone," the health institute said.

Sciensano described the episode as an "exceptional" heatwave and the most severe in both percentage terms and absolute numbers since it began tracking excess mortality in 2000.

The institute attributed the high death toll to the duration of the heatwave, sustained high temperatures and elevated ozone concentrations.