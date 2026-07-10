4 injured, 2 critically, in shooting in southern France Gunmen open fire outside business premises in Marseille

Four men were injured, including two who remain in critical condition, after gunmen opened fire outside a business premises in Marseille, southern France, on Thursday night, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The shooting occurred at around 10.50 pm local time (2050GMT) outside a business on Rue de Lyon in the city’s 15th district.

According to initial information, a group of assailants arrived by car and opened fire on four men aged 30, 35, 36 and 41.

Two of the victims were left in critical condition, while the other two also sustained injuries.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or provided details on the motive for the shooting.

An investigation is underway.