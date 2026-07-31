Authorities conclude land search efforts, while underwater searches and river cleanup continue at July 17 landslide site

Death toll from landslide in China’s Chongqing rises to 51, with 10 still missing Authorities conclude land search efforts, while underwater searches and river cleanup continue at July 17 landslide site

The death toll from a landslide in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality on July 17 rose to 51, while 10 people remained missing, state media reported on Friday.

More than 1,100 residents were evacuated from the area, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Three of the 10 people rescued have since been discharged from the hospital.

The rainfall-triggered disaster occurred on the morning of July 17 in Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, along a section of the Wujiang River, burying more than 10 residential buildings.

Authorities have concluded land search efforts in the area, while underwater searches and river cleanup are still ongoing.

Efforts to restore traffic and normal life are underway.