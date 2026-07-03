Belgian Navy seeks 1,000 recruits as fleet expansion plans accelerate

By Melike Pala

BRUSSELS (AA) - Belgium's navy aims to recruit 1,000 new personnel over the next four years as it prepares to nearly double its fleet by 2033, the naval chief said on Friday.

Speaking to broadcaster RTL, Adm. Tanguy Botman said the Belgian navy currently operates five ships with around 1,300 sailors but plans to expand to 13 vessels under the government's strategic defense vision.

"I would like to recruit 1,000 people in the next four years in order to have a modern, resilient, and efficient navy," he said.

The navy is also expanding cooperation with schools and employment agencies, including Forem and Actiris, to reach younger candidates. "The goal is really to recruit young people, train them and give them experience and an interesting job on a ship," he added.