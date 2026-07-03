Heat, storms drive spike in drownings as 70 die in Polish waters since June With country experiencing record high temperatures in recent weeks, many Poles headed to unguarded swimming areas, rivers and lakes

At least 70 people have drowned in Poland since the beginning of June, authorities said, as record-breaking temperatures drew thousands to lakes and rivers in a heat wave that was followed by violent storms across much of the country.

Police and emergency services have urged people to exercise caution after a sharp rise in water-related fatalities during one of the hottest periods on record. The latest deaths came as temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of western Poland, before thunderstorms, torrential rain and strong winds swept across much of the country.

According to Polish police statistics, 70 people have drowned since June 1, with most incidents occurring at unguarded swimming areas, rivers and lakes.

Authorities said many of the victims entered the water to cool off during the extreme heat, while others underestimated currents or swam in unsupervised locations. Police and the Government Security Centre have repeatedly urged people to use designated bathing areas, avoid alcohol, and closely supervise children.

Poland's state meteorological institute, IMGW, issued a series of heat and storm warnings over recent days as the country experienced its highest temperature on record, with 40.5 degrees Celsius measured in Slubice on June 28. The heatwave was followed by severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, hail and strong winds.