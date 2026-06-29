Belgian Jewish group urges sanctions against Israel

A group of Belgian Jews called on Belgium and Europe to impose sanctions against Israel as Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem continue to face human rights violations, Belga news agency reported on Monday.

The group issued an open letter, urging that Israel should no longer enjoy impunity over its actions against Palestinians. It criticized Tel Aviv's recent death penalty law, warning that it will only be applied to Palestinians.

The group also denounced Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, pointing out that it causes thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

It called on the Belgian government and the European Union to ban imports from Israeli settlements and urged the bloc to also suspend its association agreement with Israel.

Signatories included author Vincent Engel, former Brussels MP Simone Susskind, former Revue Politique editor Henri Goldman, and former Human Rights League president Olivia Venet.