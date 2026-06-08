'Every life lost is one too many. We need stronger European action against human smugglers and coordinated Mediterranean approach to migration to prevent further tragedies,' says minister

At least 11 migrants die at sea after falling overboard during rescue off Malta 'Every life lost is one too many. We need stronger European action against human smugglers and coordinated Mediterranean approach to migration to prevent further tragedies,' says minister

At least 11 migrants died after falling into the sea during a rescue operation in international waters off Malta, while 53 others were rescued by a fishing vessel, Maltese authorities said Monday.

The Armed Forces of Malta said authorities received a report Sunday evening from a fishing vessel about a boat carrying migrants in distress about 50 nautical miles east of Malta, outside the country's territorial waters.

The Malta Rescue Coordination Centre then instructed the fishing vessel, along with other vessels in the area, to render assistance, the armed forces added.

However, several people fell overboard while attempting to reach the fishing vessel during the rescue.

An Italian Coast Guard vessel later recovered the bodies of the 11 victims.

Italian authorities said the vessel had departed from Libya.

"Every life lost is one too many. We need stronger European action against human smugglers and a coordinated Mediterranean approach to migration to prevent further tragedies," Glenn Bedingfield, Malta's minister for home affairs and security, said in a post through US social media company X.

