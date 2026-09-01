Drone was shot down by Iranian defense systems in city of Khomein, according to Tasnim news agency

US MQ-9 drone shot down in central Iran, reports Iranian media Drone was shot down by Iranian defense systems in city of Khomein, according to Tasnim news agency

A US MQ-9-type drone was shot down on Tuesday over the skies of Iran's central city of Khomein in Markazi province, semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.

The drone was shot down by Iranian defense systems, it said, without providing further details.

The report came after the US Central Command announced that American forces began striking IRGC targets in Iran.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.