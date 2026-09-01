Jean-Noel Barrot says attempts to manipulate French public debate will increase as presidential election approaches

Top French diplomat warns foreign interference actors ahead of 2027 election Jean-Noel Barrot says attempts to manipulate French public debate will increase as presidential election approaches

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned Tuesday that foreign interference actors were “not welcome in France,” saying attempts to target the country’s democracy would have consequences.

Speaking at a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, Barrot noted that France would hold its presidential election in 2027.

“We know that our democracy is being targeted. As the election approaches, attempts at manipulation and foreign interference will increase,” he said.

Barrot said those seeking to target France and undermine its democratic debate would fail, stressing that such activities would have consequences.

Gaza, occupied West Bank

Turning to Gaza, Barrot described the situation in the enclave as “catastrophic,” citing recent Israeli attacks that caused deaths and injuries.

He also expressed concern over the occupied West Bank, citing an increase in violence by illegal Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and the continued unlawful seizure of Palestinian land.

“All of this threatens the two-state solution,” Barrot said, adding that it violated human dignity and “threatened Israel’s security interests.”

Barrot said he would travel to Ireland this week for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said they would again discuss a joint French-Swedish proposal to ban trade with illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Barrot said such measures required an agreement at the European level.

“So far, that agreement has not been reached,” he added.

Referring to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ announcement that general and presidential elections would be held, Barrot said democratic elections were the best way for Palestinians to affirm their right to self-determination and existence.

Lebanon

On Lebanon, Barrot said fully restoring the country’s sovereignty required Israel’s withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

He said Paris was discussing with Lebanese authorities the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, whose mandate is due to expire at the end of the year.

France would support an extension if Lebanese authorities concluded that conditions on the ground required the mission to remain, Barrot said.

Asked about Russia’s demand that foreign diplomats leave Ukraine, Barrot said: “Diplomats must never be threatened or subjected to any form of blackmail.”