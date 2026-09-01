Jordanians receive text messages urging them to take shelter in safe places and follow official instructions, according to Jordanian broadcaster

Sirens sound in Jordan after Iranian missile launches: Report Jordanians receive text messages urging them to take shelter in safe places and follow official instructions, according to Jordanian broadcaster

Sirens sounded in Jordan's Mafraq and Aqaba governorates on Tuesday after missile launches from Iran, the country’s Al-Mamlaka TV reported.

Jordan's national center for security and crisis management sent text messages urging citizens to take shelter in safe places and follow official instructions, according to the broadcaster.

The development came after the US Central Command said American forces began striking targets belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Tehran later announced that it began retaliatory strikes.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since a war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.