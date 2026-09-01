Iranian people 'have unforgettable lessons to teach' US: Iran’s supreme leader

Serdar Dincel
01 September 2026•Update: 01 September 2026
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that “the Iranian people and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons to teach the American enemy.”
Khamenei made the remarks in a brief statement released on his Telegram channel, his first comments following renewed escalation with the US on Tuesday evening.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since a war began with strikes on Iran in late February.
A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.
The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.