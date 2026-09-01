Mojtaba Khamenei makes first comments after renewed escalation with US on Tuesday evening

Iranian people 'have unforgettable lessons to teach' US: Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei makes first comments after renewed escalation with US on Tuesday evening

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that “the Iranian people and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons to teach the American enemy.”

Khamenei made the remarks in a brief statement released on his Telegram channel, his first comments following renewed escalation with the US on Tuesday evening.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since a war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.