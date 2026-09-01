Ukrainian president says Kyiv does not target civil aviation or civilian aircraft

Zelenskyy warns Russian skies becoming 'completely dangerous' amid Ukraine war Ukrainian president says Kyiv does not target civil aviation or civilian aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday warned that Russian airspace was becoming "completely dangerous" amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

In an address posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv does not target civil aviation or civilian aircraft.

He warned, however, that the presence of Ukrainian drones and missiles in Russian airspace for defensive purposes poses growing risks.

"Although the Russian authorities are not properly informing people about this, Russian airspace will effectively be closing – the war started by Russia is closing its skies," he said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine supports diplomatic efforts to end the war and has previously agreed to temporary pauses in drone strikes at the request of its partners.

"When the Americans asked us to pause strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg on August 25, 26, and 27, we observed that pause. There were no strikes on Russia, while strikes on Ukraine continued," he said.

He said that Ukraine would honor a request from a "global power" to pause strikes in the Vladivostok direction for a specified period, adding: “New meetings in Moscow are now being prepared, and we will take that into account.”

"We always support every step toward peace – every step to prevent Russia from making this war endless," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that safety in Russian skies would return "when real movement toward peace begins."

"For now, the skies over Russia are for drones – not for civilian aviation," he said.