'A return to full-scale war would come at tremendous cost to entire region,' Kallas says, urging renewed talks

EU foreign policy chief warns of 'tremendous cost' if Mideast conflict returns to full-scale war 'A return to full-scale war would come at tremendous cost to entire region,' Kallas says, urging renewed talks

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday warned of the "tremendous cost" if the Middle East conflict returns to a full-scale war, and urged renewed talks amid the breakdown of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"The region is stuck in phases of peace talks and fragile ceasefires. A return to full-scale war would come at tremendous cost to the entire region. All sides must come back to the negotiation table," Kaja Kallas said during a news briefing as part of an EU defense ministers meeting in Nicosia, Greek Cypriot Administration.

Noting that freedom of navigation is under heavy pressure globally, she said that member states in Brussels approved sanctions against the Iranian individuals and entities involved in disrupting the transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is the first time the EU has applied its new freedom of navigation sanctions regime, and where necessary, we will apply it again," Kallas added.

Underlining the significance of the Operation Aspides in protecting shipping in the Red Sea, she reaffirmed that the operation could contribute to the France-British coalition in the strait once the conditions permit.

New sanctions targeting Russia

Kallas further noted that the defense ministers showed unity to support Ukraine and put more pressure on Russia during Monday's meeting.

"For next week, Foreign Affairs Council, my services have proposed more than 80 new listings targeting Russia's military industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists," Kallas announced.

She noted that they discussed how to deepen industrial cooperation with Ukraine, particularly on air defense.

Kallas added that the bloc's €90 billion ($103 billion) loan for Ukraine is ready to roll out, stressing that the first €5.9 billion payout will be for drones this month.