EU officials and European leaders condemn 'attempted drone attack', vow stronger pressure on Moscow and continued support for Ukraine

European, NATO leaders rally behind Germany after Russia’s 'attempted drone attack' at Leipzig Airport EU officials and European leaders condemn 'attempted drone attack', vow stronger pressure on Moscow and continued support for Ukraine

European and NATO leaders on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Germany following an “attempted drone attack” at Leipzig Airport attributed to Russia, pledging a coordinated response, stronger deterrence and continued support for Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms,” accusing Moscow of escalating its aggression.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Germany,” Costa said, adding that the bloc would work with Berlin and other member states to increase pressure on Russia “until it shows a willingness to change course.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had discussed the attack with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and assured him of the EU’s support.

“Hybrid attacks will not go without a clear response,” she said, adding that possible additional sanctions would be prepared by EU foreign ministers at their upcoming meeting under the Irish EU presidency.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had spoken with Merz and reaffirmed the alliance’s solidarity with Germany over the Aug. 4 attack.

“The evidence is clear,” Rutte said, welcoming measures announced by Berlin and pledging that NATO would continue strengthening its ability to deter and defend all allies against threats.

“Our support to Ukraine is unwavering, as is our ironclad commitment to NATO’s collective defense,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that attempts to divide allies will not succeed and voiced solidarity with Germany over the alleged Russian hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport.

"Attempts to intimidate us or to drive a wedge between Allies will not succeed: hybrid actions against any one of us are a matter of concern for all of us, and will be met with a united response," Meloni said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said the attack was part of a familiar Russian strategy aimed at intimidating European countries and weakening their support for Ukraine.

“It will not succeed,” Stubb said, pledging a united response to threats against European security.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of escalating tensions across the region, citing incidents affecting Poland, the Baltic states, Romania and Germany.

“We’ll not be intimidated,” he said, adding that NATO members would maintain full coordination and continue supporting Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned that hybrid action against any ally would prompt a clear response, saying: “Anyone who attacks us will pay a price.”

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal described the incident as a “reckless act” that had taken alleged Russian hybrid attacks in Europe “to a new and dangerous level.”

“Our response must be the opposite: more support for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia,” he said.

‘Full solidarity’

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson backed Germany’s response and announced that he would chair a meeting of Sweden’s National Security Council.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also expressed full support for Berlin, saying hybrid attacks against NATO allies were “unacceptable” and would be met with a “powerful response.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the attempted attack was intended to intimidate Europe but would have the opposite effect.

“Denmark stands in full solidarity,” she said, stressing that Copenhagen would not be deterred in its defense posture or support for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar also said he had assured Merz of Hungary’s solidarity, while Foreign Minister Anita Orban voiced concern over the growing number and intensity of alleged Russian hybrid activities on European soil.

She called for stronger resilience, unity and collective preparedness within both the EU and NATO, warning that recent incidents in Germany demonstrated an “increasingly dangerous and reckless pattern of behavior.”

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger described the Leipzig drone attack as another escalation alongside cyberattacks, attempted sabotage and disinformation campaigns.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described the attribution made by Berlin as "extremely serious" and said he had ordered the Russian ambassador to be summoned.

He backed the measures announced by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and warned against using the term “hybrid” to downplay the gravity of such incidents.

“An operation involving explosives on European soil is an extremely grave hostile act,” Prevot said. “European and Allied territory is not a grey zone where Russia can act with impunity.”

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro expressed full solidarity with Germany, saying allied unity was an essential pillar of collective security.