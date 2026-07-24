Aircraft flew nearly 17,000km from France to Australia in about 19 hours as part of Qantas' Project Sunrise

Airbus completes 1st test flight for planned non-stop Europe-Australia route Aircraft flew nearly 17,000km from France to Australia in about 19 hours as part of Qantas' Project Sunrise

Airbus has completed the first test flight of its A350-1000ULR aircraft designed for Qantas' planned non-stop services between Australia, Europe and North America, the aircraft manufacturer announced.

The aircraft departed from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southern France on Thursday at 7.33 am local time (0533GMT) and landed in Melbourne on Friday after flying nearly 17,000 kilometers (10,560 miles) non-stop in about 19 hours.

The flight marked the first full-scale operational test for Qantas' Project Sunrise, which aims to launch non-stop flights from Sydney to London and New York in 2027.

According to Airbus, the A350-1000ULR completed an earlier certification flight from Toulouse before beginning a two-month flight test campaign to validate the aircraft's modifications.

The aircraft has been fitted with an additional rear center fuel tank, extending its range by 1,000 nautical miles and allowing flights of up to 22 hours, Airbus said.

The manufacturer said the campaign will also certify a lighter galley cooling system and evaluate cabin ventilation and temperature control during ultra-long-haul operations.

If introduced as planned, the Sydney-London service would become the world's longest non-stop commercial passenger route.

It would overtake Singapore Airlines' current New York-Singapore service, which covers about 15,349 kilometers (9,537 miles) in around 18 hours and 40 minutes.

Unlike Singapore Airlines' A350-900ULR, which operates only with business and premium economy cabins to reduce weight, the Qantas A350-1000ULR will feature a four-class cabin layout and carry significantly more passengers, according to Airbus.

According to broadcaster BFM TV, around 2.7 million people followed the Toulouse-to-Melbourne flight live on the flight-tracking platform Flightradar24.

Only nine people were on board, alongside four Airbus test pilots and five flight-test engineers.

The aircraft also carried five tons of testing equipment to monitor aircraft performance, systems and fuel consumption throughout the journey.

Airbus said the aircraft will now be retrofitted with Qantas' commercial cabin configuration before delivery.

The Australian carrier, Qantas, has ordered 12 A350-1000ULR aircraft under Project Sunrise, in addition to 12 standard A350-1000s for its long-haul fleet.