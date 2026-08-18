Moscow says Russian journalists' statements to overthrow Azerbaijan's government do not reflect its approach to Baku Foreign Ministry believes Russian-Azerbaijani relations should develop under existing bilateral legal framework

Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that statements by Russian journalists on overthrowing Azerbaijan's government do not reflect its approach to Baku

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow believes Russian-Azerbaijani relations should develop under the existing bilateral legal framework, particularly the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed in Moscow on Feb. 22, 2022.

"We cannot help but note that narratives unfriendly to Russia are constantly present in Azerbaijan's information space," she said, adding that Moscow has repeatedly offered consultations with Azerbaijani officials to improve the information environment “without politicization or media hype," expressing the hope for dialogue.

"The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect Moscow's approach to Azerbaijan or its relations with the republic," said Zakharova.

She added that Russia would protect its citizens' legitimate rights and interests if necessary in connection with the Azerbaijani prosecutor's decision to place them on the international wanted list.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office said Monday that three Russian journalists were charged with publicly calling for violence against Azerbaijan, including the overthrow of its constitutional order and violations of its territorial integrity, as well as for the incitement of national hatred and enmity, while broadcasting a “Clarity of Understanding” program on the “Semyon Uralov” YouTube channel.

The suspects, Semyon Uralov, Ivan Knyazev and Aleksey Chadayev, were also charged with publicly “calling for terrorism.” As they are outside Azerbaijan, authorities ordered their arrest in absentia and placed them on an international wanted list.