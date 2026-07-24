EU preliminarily finds TikTok in breach of digital rules over minors’ safety - Commission says platform’s account settings expose children to unwanted contact, cyberbullying, and predatory behavior

The European Commission said Friday that it has preliminarily found TikTok in breach of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) for failing to provide adequately safe accounts for minors.

The Commission said TikTok allows minors to make their accounts public, meaning anyone, including people can view their content without an account on the platform.

Content posted by users aged 16 and 17 can also be recommended to other users through TikTok’s “For You” feed.

According to the commission, such exposure could facilitate unwanted contact by potential perpetrators and allow minors’ content to be used for cyberbullying, effectively giving strangers “a window into a child’s life.”

It also warned that material shared by children may remain online indefinitely and have lasting consequences into adulthood.

Even when minors select private accounts, their profiles can still be easily discovered through other users’ follower and following lists, while their profile photographs remain publicly accessible, the commission said.

It preliminarily concluded that these settings expose children to unwanted contact, cyberbullying, and predatory behavior, falling short of the DSA’s requirement for platforms to ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors.

The commission said minors’ public accounts should, by default, limit content visibility to users accepted by the child. It added that such content should never be available to a global audience outside TikTok and should not be recommended through the “For You” feed.

“A high level of protection should not be an opt-in; it should be the default,” said Henna Virkkunen, the commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy.

TikTok can now examine the investigation documents and respond in writing. The European Board for Digital Services will also be consulted.

If the preliminary assessment is confirmed, the commission could issue a non-compliance decision and impose a fine of up to 6% of TikTok provider’s global annual turnover.

The findings form part of formal proceedings launched in February 2024 and do not prejudge the investigation’s final outcome. The probe also covers TikTok’s recommendation systems and the risk that minors could encounter age-inappropriate content after misrepresenting their age.