Drone followed route across southeastern Romania before being destroyed over uninhabited area

Romanian F-16 downs drone after airspace breach, president says Drone followed route across southeastern Romania before being destroyed over uninhabited area

A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that entered the country's airspace on Friday, Romanian broadcaster Digi24.ro reported, citing President Nicusor Dan.

"We had a drone in the airspace. It was shot down a few minutes ago, around 11.00 am (0800GMT), by a Romanian pilot in an F-16," Dan said after attending the Romania-India Business Forum in Bucharest.

"It is important to emphasize that the drone was in an uninhabited area. This is also the reason why it was possible to shoot it from above, and now teams from the relevant institutions are investigating to establish all the details about the incident," he added.

According to the Romanian Defense Ministry, radar surveillance systems detected the aerial target at 9.39 am (0639GMT), about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Sulina, after it entered Romanian airspace.

The drone followed a route over Sulina, Braila, Fetesti and Buzau before Romanian authorities scrambled two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets from Fetesti Air Base and two Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to monitor the situation.

The National Military Command Center also alerted the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, which issued RO-Alert warnings to residents in Tulcea and Braila counties.

The ministry said one of the Romanian F-16 aircraft fired a missile at 11.02 am (0802GMT), destroying the drone over an uninhabited area near Padina.

It added that investigations are underway and that further information will be released after verification is completed.

Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruta congratulated the military personnel involved in the operation, saying the interception showed that recent defense investments were producing results.

He also said the incident underscored the need for Romania to continue investing in air defense, anti-drone capabilities and military modernization.